Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid. The Portugal youngster is one of the most exciting young talents in European football at the moment and even featured for his team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, scoring a goal against Ghana in their first group match. Felix also won the Primeira Liga before switching to Atletico Madrid, with whom he clinched the La Liga two seasons ago. Manchester United 3–0 Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup 2022–23: Marcus Rashford Scores Twice in Red Devils Victory (Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea Announce Joao Felix Signing:

The time is now! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

