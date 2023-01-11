Manchester United qualified for the semi-final of the Carabao Cup 2022/23 after defeating Charlton Athletic 3-0 in their latest match at Old Trafford, Manchester. United took the lead in the first half through a brilliant strike from Brazilian winger Antony. Charlton then showed their resilience and put up a great fight but English forward Marcus Rashford scored twice in the final stage of the game and secured the win. With this victory, United have now qualified in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the third time in the last six editions.

Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic Goal Video Highlights

