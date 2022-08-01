Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with Brighton defender Marc Cucurella for a summer transfer. The Blues are trying to hijack the deal from Manchester City who are also looking to sign the left-back but are not willing to pay more than £40m for him. Chelsea are negotiating with the Seagulls and could propose a bid close to the defender's £50m asking price.

Chelsea are confident on reaching an agreement with Marc Cucurella, not expected to be an issue. Contract proposal’s being prepared. 🚨🔵 #CFC Negotiations ongoing with Brighton. Price tag: £50m. Chelsea want to be fast - including Levi Colwill as part of the conversations. pic.twitter.com/wbAouxbZJc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)