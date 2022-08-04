Chelsea have reached a full agreement with Brighton for talented full-back Marc Cucurella this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard will cost the Blues around $59 million. Cucurella was heavily linked with Manchester City earlier in this transfer window, but it was Chelsea that lured him in on a potential 5-year deal from the Seagulls.

Check the tweet:

Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. 🚨🔵 #CFC Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done. pic.twitter.com/5Rw6CvDT1l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

