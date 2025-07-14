In a one-sided final, UEFA Europa Conference League winners Chelsea prevailed over UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title clash at MetLife Stadium. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the early goal in the 22nd minute and soon handed the English giant a 2-0 lead, scoring a second in the 30th minute. Palmer was again in the thick of things, providing Joao Pedro a pass to find the net on the brink of the first-half whistle, handing The Blues a 3-0 lead, which remained till the end of full-time in a contest where PSG held dominant possession. Joao Neves in the 85th minute earned a red card, further dashing Paris Saint-Germain's hopes. Chelsea's clinical performance ensured the Blues won their second-ever Club World Cup title, having won in 2021. Liverpool FC and Preston Players Pay Tribute to Late Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva During Pre-Season Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Chelsea Showcase Clinical Performance

Clinical Chelsea claim #FIFACWC victory. 👏 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) July 13, 2025

