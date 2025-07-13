Liverpool FC and Preston players paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva during a pre-season friendly match on July 13. A moment of silence in remembrance for Jota and his brother before the kickoff, with both sets of players around the centre circle. During the minutes' silence, digital tributes were displayed on the stadium's big screen on pitch-side LED boards. Players from both teams wore black armbands. Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota, Gestures Late Liverpool Star’s Jersey Number '20' After Dismissing Jamie Smith in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Liverpool FC and Preston Players Pay Tribute

We’ll never forget you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IWpvPg9yuR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 13, 2025

Heartwarming Gesture for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Emotional tributes were paid to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of Liverpool's first game since their passing ❤️ Images courtesy of ITV 🎥 pic.twitter.com/WlSXogzhgi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2025

