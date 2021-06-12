Christian Eriksen Update: Footballer Reportedly Stable

Reports coming in that Christian Eriksen is alive and stable. Big ❤️ to whoever was doing CPR on him pitch side to a stadium full of fans and 100s of millions watching worldwide, takes an amazing amount of courage.

Get well soon Christian 👏🏼🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Uu8Xm9OgQy

— Ty Bracey (@TyBracey) June 12, 2021