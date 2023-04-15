Churchill Brothers will be taking on Chennaiyin FC in their next match in Super Cup 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The Group D clash will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri. Chenniayin FC registered a 4-2 win against Northeast United in their previous match. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers FC Goa suffered a 2-1 defeat against Mumbai City. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans will be able to watch this match live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

