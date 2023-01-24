Churchill Brothers SC will take on Real Kashmir FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 24th. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tilak Maidan, Goa. Real Kashmir suffered a 2-0 loss against Gokulam Kerala in their last outing. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers are coming into this match with a 5-0 win over Rajasthan United. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir will be telecasted live on DD Sports in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. ISL 2022–23 Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Complete Signing of Young Defender Bikash Yumnam.

Churchill Brothers SC vs Real Kashmir FC On Discovery+

