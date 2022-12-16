Churchill Brothers SC will be locking horns with RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Friday, December 16. Both Churchill Brothers SC and RoundGlass Punjab are coming out of a win. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa and is slated to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+. PSG 2-1 Paris FC, Club Friendly 2022: Ismael Gharbi Shines As PSG Seal Clinical Win.

Churchill Brothers SC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC I League 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)