PSG start their mid-season friendly campaign with a win as they beat Paris FC 2-1 at Camp De Loges, the training facility of PSG. Nordi Mukiele scored the first goal in the 16the minute from Ismael Gharbi assist. PSG double the lead as this time Isamel Gharbi scored the second goal doubling up PSG's lead in the 67th minute. Late in the second half, an own goal from Younes El Hannach reduced the margin. PSG will be playing their next club friendly against US Quevilly on December 21. FIFA To Revamp Existing Club World Cup To 32 Teams From 2025, Confirms President Gianni Infantino.

PSG vs Paris FC Club Friendly 2022, Result Details

⌛️ C'est terminé après 60 minutes dans ce premier match amical, victoire du Paris Saint-Germain.#PSGPFC 🔜 Prochaine rencontre le 21/12 à 12h 🆚 @QRM pic.twitter.com/gDnSJMTE4i — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 16, 2022

