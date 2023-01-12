Churchill Brothers will lock horns with Neroca FC in their upcoming I-League 2022-23 match on Thursday, January 12. The Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tilak Maidan, Goa. The Red Machines suffered a 1-0 defeat against Gokulam Kerala in their last outing. Meanwhile, Neroca FC were beaten by Punjab. The important I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Neroca FC will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on Discovery+.

Churchill Brothers vs Neroca FC on Discovery+

