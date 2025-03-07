Indian football stalwarts Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Shillong Lajong FC are set to lock horns in the upcoming game of I-League 2024-25 on March 7. This is the 18th league game for both sides this season. The Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25 match will be played at the Raia Panchayat Ground in Goa from 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV Channels in India. Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. Sunil Chhetri Comes Out of Retirement: Star Footballer Returns to the India National Football Team for FIFA International Window in March.

Churchill Brothers vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25 Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churchill Brothers FC Goa 🇮🇳 (@churchillbrothersfcgoa)

