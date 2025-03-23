Table toppers Churchill Brothers will want to secure their title I-League 2024-25 title hopes when they meet eight-placed Sreenidi Deccan on March 23. The Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League football match will be held at Raia Panchayat Ground and commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The viewing options for live streaming of Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

