Churchill Brothers are set to lock horns with TRAU FC in the I-League 2023-24 on November 22. The Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match will take place at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa, India, at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC match is likely to be available on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans are likely to get live streaming of the I-League 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website and also on Indian Football Team's official YouTube channel. ‘Indian Football Is Gold Mine Waiting To Be Explored’ Says FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger During Three-Day Visit to India.

Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

