Columbus Crew managed to earn crucial three points in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 Eastern Conference, beating league toppers Philadelphia Union at Lower.com Field. The only decisive goal of the match came from Mohamed Farsi, who scored just on the brink of the first-half whistle for The Crew to give them a 1-0 lead, which remained until the end of the match. The Columbus Crew have managed to rise to fourth place in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference standings, while despite the loss, the Philadelphia Union remain leaders by just one point. MLS 2025: Los Angeles FC Loses Olivier Giroud’s Farewell Match, Falling 1–0 to Vancouver Whitecaps

Columbus Crew Beat Eastern Conference League Leaders

