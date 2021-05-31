CONMEBOL confirmed that Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil

¡La CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica 2021 se jugará en Brasil! Las fechas de inicio y finalización del torneo están confirmadas. Las sedes y el fixture serán informados por la CONMEBOL en las próximas horas. ¡El torneo de selecciones más antiguo del mundo hará vibrar a todo el continente! — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

