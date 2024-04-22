Coventry City 3(3)-3(4) Manchester United, FA Cup 2023–24: Red Devils Seal Spot in Finals After Prevailing in Penalties (Video Goals Highlights)

The intense FA Cup 2023-24 semi-final ended up in Manchester United's favour as they were the ones to prevail in penalties. It looked like the game-set-match for Man Utd as they scored a couple of goals in the first and third in the second. The game was pretty much in Man Utd's favour until a quick couple of goals came from Coventry City's end in the 71st and 79th minutes of the game. Coventry City even converted a spot kick in the stoppage time to take the game to the penalties in which Manchester United were the ones to covert four spot kicks and Coventry City scored only three. Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2023–24: Bernardo Silva's Late Winner Powers Citizens Into Final.

Watch Highlights Here

A game that had it ALL 🤩@Coventry_City staged an incredible comeback to force penalties against @ManUtd, but it was the Red Devils who progressed to the 2024 #EmiratesFACup Final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ht18kOjvlP— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 21, 2024

Rasmus Hojlund Sends Man Utd to Finals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)