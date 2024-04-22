Coventry City 3(3)-3(4) Manchester United, FA Cup 2023–24: Red Devils Seal Spot in Finals After Prevailing in Penalties (Video Goals Highlights)

Rasmus Hojlund scored the final penalty for Manchester United to seal the birth in the FA Cup 2023-24 Final for a record 22nd time. Scroll down to have a look at all the goals scored during the match.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 22, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The intense FA Cup 2023-24 semi-final ended up in Manchester United's favour as they were the ones to prevail in penalties. It looked like the game-set-match for Man Utd as they scored a couple of goals in the first and third in the second. The game was pretty much in Man Utd's favour until a quick couple of goals came from Coventry City's end in the 71st and 79th minutes of the game. Coventry City even converted a spot kick in the stoppage time to take the game to the penalties in which Manchester United were the ones to covert four spot kicks and Coventry City scored only three. Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2023–24: Bernardo Silva's Late Winner Powers Citizens Into Final.

Watch Highlights Here

Rasmus Hojlund Sends Man Utd to Finals

