Although Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his debut game in Saudi Arabia, he looked sharp in his last two games against PSG and Al-Ettifaq. Al-Nassr currently sit comfortably at the table with three points lead ahead of their rivals Al-Shadab. The focus shifts to the Saudi Super Cup semifinals now, where Al-Nassr will take on the challenge of Al-Ittihad. Ahead of that, Al-Nassr share frames from the training ground as Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates prepare for the crucial game. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Nassr Training Pics

Super Cup preparations! 🤩 Vamos Nassr 💪 pic.twitter.com/hiTRKwyPzn — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 23, 2023

