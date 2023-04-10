Al-Nassr played out a goalless draw against Al-Fayah in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al Majma'ah. With this draw, Al-Nassr now have 53 points from 23 matches. They are currently in the 2nd position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table, three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Fayah are now in the 11th position with 25 points from 22 matches. Al-Nassr will play rivals Al-Hilal Saudi in their next match.

Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Nassr

🤝 Ronaldo and Al Nassr are held to a goalless draw by Al Fayha#RoshnSaudiLeague | @Alfaihaclub | @AlNassrFC_EN pic.twitter.com/ETxpGM0MIt — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)