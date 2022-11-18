Cristiano Ronaldo said that he felt provoked by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to be used as a substitute during his side's win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Speaking to Piers Morgan as part of an explosive interview where he launched a scathing attack on Manchester United, Ronaldo said that he regretted his action but felt provoked by the Dutch manager. "I think he did it on purpose. I felt provoked not only because of that game but before. A coach to put me in three minutes in a game (is) not allowed for me. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player. I know what I can give to the teams," Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Felt 'Provoked' by Erik ten Hag:

Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium vs Tottenham — but in the same way I felt provoked by Erik ten Hag", tells @piersmorgan. 🚨🔴 #MUFC "Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player". pic.twitter.com/flxiQkaRVJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2022

