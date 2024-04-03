Al-Nassr won a league match against Abha with an 8-0 scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in the first half only with clinical finishing. He scored two free kicks and chipped the ball over the opponent’s goalkeeper to complete his career’s 65th hat trick. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a powerful low free kick that bounced off the keeper before entering the net. The second free kick was a class act as the Portuguese curved the ball away from the goalkeeper. Enjoying his time on the field, Ronaldo then bagged his second hat trick in as many matches with an exquisite chip. Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr 8–0 Victory Over Abha in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Says ‘We Are Not Slowing Down!’ (View Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick Video

