Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Manchester United's Pre-Season tour squad to Thailand and Australia, as was revealed by the club in an announcement on Saturday. Ronaldo, according to Manchester United's official website, "will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue." This comes after he reportedly wanted to leave the club.

See Manchester United's Squad:

🚨 #MUTOUR22 SQUAD 🚨 Erik has named a 3️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season... 💪🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

