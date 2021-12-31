Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday wished mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro on her birthday with a special message. Taking to Instagram, the Portugal and Manchester United star wrote a caption in Portuguese which translates to English as, "Many congratulations to the best mother in the world, a warrior who always taught me not to give up, the best grandmother my children could ever dream of having… I love you so much, my mother! Kiss!"

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

