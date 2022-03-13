NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance at Old Trafford as Manchester United defeated Tottenham 3-2 in Premier League clash. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and helped his side win the game. After the match, Ronaldo spent some time with Tom Brady and later posted the picture on Twitter. Ronaldo wrote, "Always a pleasure and a privilege to share some thoughts and ideas with another GOAT…" Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time FIFA Record With Hat-Trick During Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Clash in Premier League (Watch Video).

ue Always a pleasure and a privilege to share some thoughts and ideas with another GOAT… 👏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HsFe7UxjQ6 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2022

