Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing a Saudi Thobe, a video to which is going viral all over social media. The video came out after Ronaldo was walking casually in Riyadh wearing a Saudi Thobe. It is a very unusual sight as Ronaldo has never been seen walking around in such traditional clothes before in public. But the iconic football star does make a statement whenever he steps out. Ronaldo was also spotted training ahead of the second leg match against Al Feiha in AFC Champions League 2023-24 round of 16. Real Madrid Basketball Team Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ Celebration After Defeating Barcelona in Final of Copa del Rey de Baloncesto 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو يرتدي الثوب السعودي ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pNyKuMVL4i — نواف التميمي 📊. (@Nawaf_STATS) February 19, 2024

