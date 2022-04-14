Cristiano Ronaldo Jr son performed his father's famous 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring for Manchester United in a youth tournament. Competing in the Mediterranean International Cup, Ronaldo Jr scored for the Manchester United U-12 side and immediately ran off to do the 'SIUUU'celebration near the corner flag.

Watch Video:

El hijo de Cristiano Ronaldo ya marca en el @micfootballcup con la camiseta del Manchester United. La celebración, marca de la casa @sport pic.twitter.com/5DJz6p7OO5 — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) April 14, 2022

