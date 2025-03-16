In the clash of the bottom-tier sides, Delhi FC will clash against Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25. The Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC will be played at the Mahilpur Football Stadium on Sunday, and start at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16. The I-League 2024-25 will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. The Delhi vs Aizawl I-League football match live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Dempo Sports Club Steal Point From Rajasthan United in Jaipur.

Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2024–25 Live

