Tenth-place Delhi FC will take on Churchill Brothers in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on January 17. The Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers I-League football match will be played at Mahilpur Football Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels.Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. 10-Men Real Kashmir FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to 2–2 Draw in I-League 2024–25.

