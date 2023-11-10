Delhi FC are locking horns against Mohammedan SC in the I-League 2023-24 on November 10. The match is being played at the Namdhari Stadium in Punjab, starting at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Delhi FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be available on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the I-League 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website. I-League 2023–24: Shillong Lajong Held by NEROCA in the Season’s First Home Game As the Game Ended Up in a Draw.

Mohammedan SC vs Delhi FC Live

Relive all the goals from @MohammedanSC as they put 6️⃣ past TRAU last week 🔥 Catch them in action today at 2 PM as they take on Delhi FC 👊 Watch all the matches from the @ILeagueOfficial LIVE on EurosportIndia! 📺#IndianFootball #Football #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/Qqalkw5mlt — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 10, 2023

