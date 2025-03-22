Third-placed Real Kashmir will square off against bottom-ranked Delhi FC in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 22. The Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir I-League football match will be held at Mahilpur Football Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)