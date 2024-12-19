Delhi FC is all set to lock horns with Shillong Lajong in the I-League 2024-25. The Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong I-League match will be held at Mahilpur Football Stadium, Mahilpur, India on Thursday, December 19 and will start at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network being their official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2024-25 live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Alain Oyarzun Finds Net Twice As Rajasthan United Beat Aizawl FC 2–1 in I-League 2024–25.

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong Live Streaming and Telecast Details

