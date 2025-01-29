I-League 2024-25 will see Dempo SC taking on Delhi FC on Wednesday, January 29. The Dempo SC vs Delhi FC football match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, and start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ISL 2024-25 will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Dempo SC vs Delhi FC will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. The Dempo SC vs Delhi FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Dempo Sports Club Steal Point From Rajasthan United in Jaipur.

Dempo SC vs Delhi FC Live

