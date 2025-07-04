English Premier League giants Liverpool FC posted a video, paying tribute to their star forward Diogo Jota, who lost his life, along with his brother Andre Silva in a horrific car accident on July 3, 2025. In the special video, clips were shared right from the moment he joined Liverpool, till his last days at the club, cherishing every great moment he had with the Reds. The 28-year-old Diogo Jota joined Liverpool FC in September 2020. He has been an integral part of the club, winning major competitions, including the EPL this season. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC To ‘Immortalise’ Jersey Number 20 After 28-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Car Accident.

Special Tribute Video For Diogo Jota:

Our lad from Portugal. Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/opXUCmJqKq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2025

