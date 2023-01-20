East Bengal FC is set to host champions Hyderabad FC in what promises to be a thrilling Indian Super League 2022-23 encounter. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, starting at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and on JioTV. A win in this contest will help Hyderabad FC close down their gap with Mumbai City. East Bengal, on the other hand, will move to the eighth spot if they win this match. Lionel Messi Shares Video of Him Hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories After PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Match.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad City FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

