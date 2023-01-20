Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly match on Thursday, January 19 at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. PSG narrowly defeated the Riyadh All-Star XI by a scoreline of 5-4. Lionel Messi scored a goal for the Parisians meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace for the Riyadh side. After the Match, Messi shared a video of him hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories. Farmer Grows Lionel Messi’s Image in a Field After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Triumph (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Instagram Story

Lionel Messi Instagram Story (Credits - Instagram/@leomessi)

Lionel Messi Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo

leo messi posted him and cristiano ronaldo hugging on his instagram story 😭 pic.twitter.com/MrmaKVlbES — aurora (@cr7stianos) January 19, 2023

