After Thibaut Courtois's injury, Real Madrid receives another massive blow as Eder Militao suffers an Anterior Cruciate Ligament rupture in the first match of the LaLiga 2023-24 against Athletic Club. The injury looked bad when he was carried off the field and Militao was spotted in tears. He is set to undergo surgery and remain sidelined for close to six months.

Eder Militao Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

🚨 Official: Eder Militão has torn his ACL and he will be out for at least six months. Terrible news for Real Madrid after same injury this week for Thibaut Courtois. pic.twitter.com/3dEH5cW9so — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)