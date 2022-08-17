Elon Musk randomly said that he is buying Manchester United, a claim that has left fans of the club absolutely buzzing. Manchester United fans, quite recently have called for their American owners' Glazers to quit the club due to the team's poor performances in the ongoing season of the Premier League. They were certainly hyped up after the Tesla CEO sent out his now-viral tweet.

Perfect Demonstration!

Glazers: Manchester United is not for sale Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/3GyeiNknDd — 🔥JET7🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦🔥 (@ONEUTD7) August 17, 2022

Manchester United's New Jersey After Musk's Takeover:

True!

Every United Fan Right Now:

Me seeing that Elon Musk wants to buy Manchester United 🔥it brings a tear to my eye pic.twitter.com/TMl9MsxWTf — ChichaDiós (@FatFoden) August 17, 2022

Uh Oh!

Ronaldo waking up to see Elon musk's tweet about buying Manchester United VS realising he's going to mars. pic.twitter.com/d3UMlnU68i — ARABIAN CHIEFF (@emdeedania) August 17, 2022

Game Over for Rival Fans!

If Elon Musk eventually buys Manchester United then it’s over for us rival fans. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FjjnpZZ0Ud — UgoXchange 🔌 (@UgoXchange) August 17, 2022

Please Don't:

Other managers when they hear Elon musk wants to buy Manchester United 😂 pic.twitter.com/bzFspRF0DA — Maxwell (@maxwelllll_) August 17, 2022

