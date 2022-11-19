The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick-off on November 20 with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador. Fans have in the past enjoyed the coverage of sports on Twitter but since Elon Musk's takeover it was feared that things might change drastically. But now, Musk has tweeted that fans can stay on the social media site and enjoy the football World Cup 2022 live coverage.

The Tweet That Matters!

First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)