In a shocking turn of events, players of the Gambia football team, which was headed to Ivory Coast for AFCON 2024, had to make an emergency return back home due to low levels of oxygen on their flight. The plane that the Gambia players were flying on, was reportedly small in size and did not have proper air conditioning, making the space inside pretty hot. Several players experienced headaches and dizziness and the pilot had to make a return to Banjul, the capital of Gambia due to the worsening condition. Former Manchester United defender took to Instagram to share a video of the condition inside the flight.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saidy Janko (@saidyjanko22)

