Ivory Coast created history against Nigeria during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier C 2024 Match, bundling out for the lowest-ever T20I total i.e. seven. Chasing 272, Ivory Coast were all-out for seven in just 7.3 overs, which had six batters fall for duck, with the top-scorer hitting four runs. Earlier, Mongolia were the holder of the lowest T20I tota record, where they collapsed for ten against Singapore during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A Match. Amid ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Crisis Jay Shah to Contact PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi: Report.

Ivory Coast Attain Unwanted T20I Record

A 264-run win for the hosts on matchday two of the #T20AfricaMensWCQualifierC. Nigeria 271/4 in 20 overs, Ivory Coast 7/10 in 7.3 overs Full match details: https://t.co/s8EkObxse8 https://t.co/nMJpD1fhDN pic.twitter.com/tsghd4f9zm — ICC Africa (@ICC_Africa_) November 24, 2024

