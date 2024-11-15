Cryptocurrency-related videos shared by the official X account of the Embassy of India in Ivory Coast (Photo Credits: X)

Was the official X account of the Embassy of India in Ivory Coast hacked? Cryptocurrency-related posts featuring billionaire Elon Musk appeared on the official X account of the Embassy of India in Ivory Coast (India in Ivory Coast/@EOIIvoryCoast) late on Thursday, November 14. The now-deleted posts had videos of Elon Musk with sound bytes promoting cryptocurrency. There is no official confirmation if the "India in Ivory Coast" (@EOIIvoryCoast) X account was hacked so far. Kailash Vijayvargiya X Account Hacked? Viral Image Shows ‘This Is Hacked Account’ Post Written on Madhya Pradesh Minister’s Twitter Account.

Cryptocurrency-Related Posts Appeared on ‘India in Ivory Coast’ X Account

