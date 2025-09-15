Manchester United remains Erling Haaland's favourite opponent in the Premier League, with the striker drawing level with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero for most goals in PL Manchester Derbies, scoring a goal during the Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 match. Featuring in his sixth EPL Manchester derby on September 14, Haaland hit his eighth PL goal, coming on level terms with legends Rooney and Aguero. The 25-year-old managed a brace for Man City, scoring goals in the 53rd and 68th minutes at Etihad Stadium against city rivals Man Utd. Out of 90 goals for Haaland, 11 have come against Manchester United. Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Erling Haaland Scores Brace, Phil Foden on Target as Pep Guardiola and Co Win Manchester Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Erling Haaland Draws Level With Legends

Erling Haaland levels Wayne Rooney and Sergio Agüero for most goals in Premier League Manchester derbies (8) He's done it in six matches 😤 pic.twitter.com/r3N3JrFDb5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)