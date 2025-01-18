Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr will settle for a point each in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Saad Fahad Al Nasser scored a goal in the first half to put Al-Taawoun in front. This goal by Al-Taawoun came as a pressure for Al-Nassr. Aymeric Laporte scored an important equaliser in the 64th minute, which helped Al-Nassr secure a point at least. Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless even after eight attempts at the goal. But he will surely find a way back in Al-Nassr's next match. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Result

