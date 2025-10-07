Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba has confirmed that he will retire from professional football at the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. The Spanish and Barcelona great announced his decision through an emotional video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 7. The great footballer captioned the post, "Thank you football, thank you for so much ❤️". Jordi Alba joined Inter Miami in 2023. Since then, he has been a key part of Lionel Messi's side. During his time at the club, Alba has scored 14 goals and 38 assists so far. The defender will close his 16-year-long great football career. Previously, he played 11 seasons at Barcelona, where he helped the club to six La Liga trophies and a Champions League win. With the Spain National Football Team, Alba won the UEFA European Championship 2012 and the UEFA Nations League 2023. Lionel Messi Becomes Second Player in Major League Soccer History To Reach at Least 40 Combined Goals and Assists, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 Match.

Jordi Alba To Retire From Professional Football

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial)

