Manchester United stars Paul Pgba and Amad Diallo showed support for Palestine people as the duo held aloft a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch.

Paul Pogba and Amad 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y1oJrw4hDg — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 18, 2021

