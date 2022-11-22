Fans were left stunned after Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in a major upset in their FIFA World Cup 2022 clash. Lionel Messi had put Argentina ahead in the first half but Saudi Arabia came back roaring into the contest after the break when Saleh Alsehri and Salem Aldawsari scored in quick time to turn the game completely. Argentina tried to find an equaliser but were not able to do so. After this massive result, fans took to social media to react. While some were distraught with the result, some also praised the Saudi Arabia side for their gritty performance.

Check out Some Reactions Below:

'Pain'

Argentina fans watching their team losing to Saudi Arabia #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IWtX2Kk4Yi — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) November 22, 2022

Argentina 'On Fire'

Argentina fans: We will be on fire during the world cup Saudi Arabia:👇😂 pic.twitter.com/5VJrrViIcP — Blue waters🇰🇪 (@orone_benard) November 22, 2022

'Check Mate'

'What A Story'

What a story! Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 have ended Argentina’s 🇦🇷 36 game unbeaten run. The mastermind……Herve Renard #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/3DsXMsp3eW — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) November 22, 2022

'Offside Everywhere'

Argentina Fans Right Now:

Argentina fans on the TL right now trying to escape slander. pic.twitter.com/XlikaH6lb3 — xy (@xyCerebrone) November 22, 2022

'Can't Blame Higuain Now'

Messi fans when Argentina plays horribly and loses but they can't blame Higuain nowpic.twitter.com/GVmGXJMTmn — Aziz #LefOut (@aziz_zgh) November 22, 2022

Upset by Saudi Arabia:

Messi fans: Argentina will win this world cup!! Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/cCKb6NaWBC — Lil Äziiz™ (@Lil_Aziiz) November 22, 2022

