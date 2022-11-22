Fans were left stunned after Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina in a major upset in their FIFA World Cup 2022 clash. Lionel Messi had put Argentina ahead in the first half but Saudi Arabia came back roaring into the contest after the break when Saleh Alsehri and Salem Aldawsari scored in quick time to turn the game completely. Argentina tried to find an equaliser but were not able to do so. After this massive result, fans took to social media to react. While some were distraught with the result, some also praised the Saudi Arabia side for their gritty performance.

Check out Some Reactions Below: 

'Pain'

Argentina 'On Fire'

'Check Mate'

'What A Story'

'Offside Everywhere'

Argentina Fans Right Now:

'Can't Blame Higuain Now'

Upset by Saudi Arabia:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)