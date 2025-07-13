FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew 18th all-time edition of "Hell is Real" MLS 2025 match ended 2-4, in a much different fashion than how it started. Being played at the TQL Stadium, hosts FC Cincinnati had the start of their dreams. Within the first five minutes, FC Cincinnati got a two-goal lead, with the first one coming in the very first minute, and the second one in the fifth. However, they badly failed to hold the lead, as Columbus Crew equalized within the first five minutes itself, with two goals in the 42nd and 45+3 minutes. The second half felt even better for visitors Columbus Crew, as they got the lead from an own goal from Miles Robinson in the 59th minute, and to further ensure the win, one in the last moments, during 90+3 minutes was netted by Taha Habroune. Pavel Bucha and Evander were the goalscorers for FC Cincinnati. Diego Rossi and Maximillian Arfsten scored the two for the Black & Gold Columbus Crew in the first half. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace, Including A Stunning Freekick During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match.

