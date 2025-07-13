Lionel Messi scored a wonderful brace during the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 match. The second goal from the Argentine legend during the Major League Soccer game was a result of his strong attentiveness and goalkeeping failure. The Nashville SC goalie Joe Willis kicked the ball, and it reached Lionel Messi, who was just outside the box. Messi made no mistake in grabbing it, going past the GK and a defender to net in. The first one was a Lionel Messi classic, it was a stunning free-kick goal. From outside the box, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi pulled a shot, not above the wall, but a magical shot within the gaps. The ball travelled the distance, getting inside the net from the left. The first goal came in the 17th minute, the second in the 62nd. Lionel Messi Becomes First Herons Player To Produce 50 Goal Contributions in Regular Season, Reaches Landmark Tally During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick:

Lionel Messi Scores Second Goal During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match:

Segundo gol de la noche para el capitán ⚽⚽✨ pic.twitter.com/YETZiKgSra — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 13, 2025

