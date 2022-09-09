Eddie Nketiah scored from a header after Marquinhos' debut goal as Arsenal beat FC Zurich in their first match of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign on Sunday. Marquinhos gave Arsenal the lead in the 16th minute before Zurich equalised before the break with a strike from Mirlind Kryeziu. But Nketiah's header in the 62nd minute ensured Arsenal took home all three points. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal:

Matchday 1 results #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 8, 2022

